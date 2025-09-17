Custer County triple homicide suspect back in court

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The man accused of killing three people in Custer County before going on the run, leading to a multi-state manhunt in November 2023, is back in Fremont County court today.

Hanme Clark is accused of shooting and killing Rob Geers, Beth Geers, and James Daulton and injuring Patty Daulton at a rural location in Custer County.

The shooting prompted a shelter-in-place for the area around Rocky Ridge Road in Westcliffe, where authorities say two of the victims, Rob Geers and Beth Wade, lived. The Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) previously reported that the murders were likely tied to a land dispute that had been ongoing for years.

CCSO said Clark fled the scene just before or moments after deputies arrived, slipping through the heavy police presence in the area and prompting a multi-state manhunt.

Clark was on the run for a day with his girlfriend, Nancy Rae Medina-Kochi, before they were both was located and arrested in New Mexico. In January 2024, he was extradited back to Colorado, where he has been held in the Pueblo County Jail.

Clark faces three counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count each of attempted murder, first-degree assault and attempted first-degree assault.

Today's hearing comes ahead of a jury trial, set to begin later this month. KRDO13 is tracking developments in this case and will continue to bring you updates as the trial unfolds.

