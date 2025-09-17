CSPD releases reminders for bicyclists using trails and bike paths

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is reminding bicyclists of a few safety rules to use on trails and bike paths.

CSPD says the following are essential for all bikers:

Stay Right, Pass Left – Just like driving, keep right and only pass on the left.

Call It Out – Use a bell or say “On your left!” when passing.

Control Your Speed – Be mindful of joggers, kids, pets, and slower riders.

Stay Alert – Watch for intersections, blind corners, and people entering the path.

No Blocking – If you stop, move off the path so others can pass safely.

For more information on biking in Colorado Springs, click here.

