Cardi B reveals she is expecting a child with NFL player Stefon Diggs

(CNN) — After her recent win in a civil litigation case, Cardi B is celebrating some personal news.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning rapper and artist revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, an NFL wide receiver.

“I feel like I’m in a good space,” she told Gayle King in interview with CBS on Wednesday.

“I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, and me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other,” she added.

The news comes as she has been involved in a contentious divorce with fellow rapper Offset, whom she married in September 2017.

They share three young children and have separated multiple times over the course of their relationship.

Cardi B spoke positively of her relationship with Diggs, who plays for the New England Patriots, telling CBS that he makes her feel “safe and very confident and very strong.”

“I mean, like, two weeks ago I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout,” Cardi B said. “People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.”

“Am I the Drama?” – her latest album – is scheduled for release on Friday.

