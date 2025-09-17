Cañon City council member under fire for sharing a controversial article online about Charlie Kirk

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Change.org petition is gaining traction in Cañon City. The petition, initiated by Cañon City resident Dustin Trevathan, calls for Councilwoman Emily Tracy to step down.

He says she crossed a line after sharing an article about the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, one that many felt mocked his passing.

"That was uncalled for, the post was uncalled for, a public official sharing it was definitely uncalled for," said Trevanthan.

So far, 600 people have signed the petition, some attending council meetings to voice their frustration directly.

"A public official sharing it was definitely uncalled for, and I know freedom of speech. I get it, understand, but when you hold a public office, when you’re, when you uh show yourself and display yourself as a public figure representing the city you serve and everybody that lives within it."

Removing a council member isn’t that simple. A recall election would be required, and with Tracy’s term ending in December, the council is instead moving toward a formal censure vote.

"I'm not going to resign. I have a commitment to the community that elected me to serve out my term through December. I learned when I first went on council in the early 80’s that you had to have two things, you had to have a thick skin or don’t do it," said Tracy.

For now, the petition continues to gain signatures, while the council prepares to consider censure at its next meeting.

Both sides say this controversy is about more than one post; it’s about accountability and trust in local government.

