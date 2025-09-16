UCHealth Eastview debuts Colorado’s first extra-wide MRI to ease patient anxiety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth Eastview Medical Center is the first in Colorado to offer the "Free.Max MRI," the world's widest MRI scanner, designed to enhance patient comfort.

According to UCHealth, the new MRI machine features an 80 cm bore, providing more headroom and shoulder space in an effort to reduce patient anxiety.

“At UCHealth, we are always focused on the needs of our patients, and that’s why we’ve invested in this advanced technology – the first and only MRI of its kind in Colorado,” said Lonnie Cramer, president and CEO of UCHealth’s southern Colorado region. “Not only will it offer a superior patient experience, it also expands diagnostic options available to physicians. We are thrilled to able to offer it to our community.”'

Health officials note that the machine operates at a lower magnetic field strength and uses AI-powered imaging technology, which provides more precise and faster scans, including enhanced imaging of certain implants, such as orthopedic hardware.

Courtesy of UCHealth

UCHealth states that MRIs are used to diagnose injuries and identify diseases in their early stages, but they require patients to remain still for a successful scan.

“MRI scans are an important tool for an accurate diagnosis, and for people who suffer anxiety or are claustrophobic, the experience can be intimidating. The new MRI is much more spacious, resulting in a significantly better patient experience,” said Chris Gallegos, radiology manager for UCHealth’s southern region. “With a larger bore and a table capacity of up to 700 pounds, the system opens MRI access to a patient population that previously may not have been able to be scanned on our other machines.”

