Suspect accused of attempting to burglarize sheriff’s office building

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a suspect accused of attempting to burglarize their building on East Vermijo Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, they got a report of possible damage and vandalism made to their office on Friday morning.

EPSO says they looked at security camera video, which allegedly showed a man trying to force his way into the building and vandalize security systems.

A few hours later, EPSO says sheriff's office employees saw the suspect, who was wearing the same distinctive clothing as in the video, walking across the street.

Deputies say they took 62-year-old Mitchell Highsmith into custody. EPSO says he faces charges for:

Criminal attempt: second-degree burglary

Felony criminal mischief

