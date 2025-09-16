Spirit of Colorado Springs Award presented to community leader

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Spirit of Colorado Springs Award was presented to community leader Connie Benavidez, who Mayor Yemi Mobolade says "embodies what it means to keep culture alive in Colorado Springs.”

The city says that the "Spirit of Colorado Springs Award was made to honor extraordinary individuals who embody the values of service, inspiration, and community leadership."

According to city officials, Benavidez is known for founding the Ballet Folklórico de la Raza more than 30 years ago, to share the art of Mexican dance with the broader community, who now know her as "Grandma Connie."

“Grandma Connie built a space where every dancer, no matter their age or income, could experience the dignity and beauty of Mexican folkloric dance,” said Mayor Yemi. “She has nurtured artists, mentored leaders, and preserved culture, turning ordinary rooms into stages and dancers into ambassadors of heritage and joy." said Mayor Yemi.

Ballet Folklórico de la Raza has performed across the country, including at President Barack Obama’s 2013 Inaugural Parade, according to city officials.

The city confirms that Benavidez's contributions have been recognized in the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum’s Una Familia Grande exhibit as a permanent part of the city's cultural history, where the city says her story will be preserved.

For more information on the Mayor's Spirit of Colorado Springs Award, click here.

