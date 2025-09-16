Police make arrest in theft of hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music

By Ryan Young, CNN

(CNN) — Police have made an arrest in the theft of hard drives containing unreleased music by Beyoncé.

Atlanta-area police arrested Kelvin Evans for allegedly breaking into a SUV in the city over the summer and stealing hard drives and other items that were connected to the Grammy winner.

Evans is now in jail facing a charge of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft.

It is not yet known if he has legal representation.

Officers responded on July 8 after receiving a call regarding a theft from a vehicle, according to police.

“They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there,” a unidentified caller is heard on a 911 call obtained by CNN. “I work with someone who’s like, of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything.”

The items were stolen from a car that had been rented by her choreographer during a Cowboy Carter tour stop in the city, according to police.

Investigators have not recovered the hard drives or other items that were allegedly taken.

CNN had reached out to representatives for Beyoncé for comment. She has not publicly commented on the case.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.