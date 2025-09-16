Mayor Yemi Mobolade heads to D.C., discusses the future of Space Command

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is in Washington, D.C. this week, along with dozens of other community leaders.

They're there as part of an annual trip, but the mayor is taking the opportunity to get some face time with federal partners and get some clarity on the recent decision to move Space Command.

In early September, the Trump Administration announced that Space Command would move from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

There are still plenty of questions regarding how many staffers will move and what, if any, infrastructure will leave.

While there aren't answers to those specific questions yet, Mayor Mobolade told KRDO13 that he's confident that the city is still a hub for aerospace and defense. He also says he's advocating to bring more opportunities here.

"So more or less it's that-- What we lost, it's not any future economic development. It's just bragging rights. That's what, at the end of the day, that's what's on the table and what this fight has been about," said the mayor.

The mayor also said he's meeting with congressional members from Colorado and elsewhere to outline the city's priorities, including addressing public safety and homelessness. The hope is to add Colorado Springs to the conversation nationally when any new funding or program opportunities arise.

