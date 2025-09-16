Italian skier Matteo Franzoso, 25, dies after crash during training session

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Italian skier Matteo Franzoso has died aged 25 after suffering a head injury during a training session in Chile on Monday.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said the skier sustained “head trauma” after losing control on the first small jump of the training course on the La Parva slope near Santiago.

Franzoso competed in 17 World Cup races, with his best result coming in January 2023 when he finished 28th in the Super-G Slalom event at Cortina d’Ampezzo. He also won the Italian national alpine combined title the same year. His last World Cup appearance came in March.

“On behalf of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Matteo Franzoso’s family and loved ones and to the Italian Winter Sports Federation,” Johan Eliasch, FIS President, said in a statement.

“The entire ski family mourns this tragic loss, and our thoughts are with all those affected in this moment of great sorrow.”

The FIS said Franzoso was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter after colliding into a wooden fence at the side of the course. He was admitted straight into intensive care and placed into an induced coma. However, the FIS confirmed that Franzoso died hours later.

‘Painful moment’

It comes less than a year since Italian alpine skier Matilde Lorenzi died aged 19 from injuries also sustained in a training accident.

Lorenzi had suffered a serious crash during a session in Italy and later died in hospital on October 29.

Flavio Roda, president of the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said Franzoso’s death was a “tragedy for his family and for our sport” and one that brought back memories of previous grief.

“It is a drama that brings us back to the feelings of less than a year ago, when we lost Matilde Lorenzi,” he added in a statement.

“It is absolutely necessary to do everything possible so that such incidents are not repeated. In this sad and painful moment, I want to tell all athletes and coaches, in all sports, that the federation stands by their side and that they will find all the support they need.

“I ask for the utmost respect for Matteo’s family, whom we will support in every possible way.”

Several skiers have paid tribute to Franzoso since the news broke, including American legend Lindsey Vonn who said it was “incredibly sad.”

“I was skiing this exact slope 3 weeks ago… RIP Matteo,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

