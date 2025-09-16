Skip to Content
Iowa man arrested in 2003 cold case murder of Colorado woman

Robert McClain
Dubuque Police Department
Robert McClain
today at 7:09 AM
Published 7:16 AM

THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) – Authorities say an Iowa man is in custody, on suspicion of stabbing and killing a woman 22 years ago in Thornton.

29-year-old Rosa Arguello, a member of the Hopi tribe, was found dead in a field in Thornton on Oct. 17, 2003. An autopsy discovered she had been stabbed multiple times, including in the heart.

The case ran cold for 22 years. However, on Monday morning, officers with the Dubuque Police Department in Iowa say they arrested 55-year-old Robert McClain on a warrant out of Adams County for Arguello's murder.

Our Denver affiliates, KUSA, report that arrangements are now being made for McClain's extradition to Colorado.

"We are grateful for our partners at Dubuque PD and will continue to work closely with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to pursue justice for Rosa and her family," Thornton Police Chief Jim Baird said in a release.

