Skip to Content
News

Firefighters in La Junta stop car fire from spreading to surrounding area

La Junta Fire Department
By
today at 5:00 AM
Published 7:27 AM

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters in La Junta worked to knock down a massive vehicle fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the La Junta Fire Department (LJFD), crews responded to a reported vehicle fire off Road 28 and Homestead Loop at around 12:22 p.m. on Sept. 15.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle with heavy fire coming out of the engine and occupant compartments, LJFD said.

Thankfully, everyone was safely out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

May be an image of fire
Courtesy: La Junta Fire Department

Crews quickly launched an aggressive attack to extinguish the fire, hoping to prevent it from spreading to the surrounding grassy area.

LJFD said firefighters then conducted an overhaul to ensure the fire had been completely knocked down.

May be an image of 1 person and fire
Courtesy: La Junta Fire Department
May be an image of 1 person

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was a possible mechanical malfunction that began in the car's engine compartment, LJFD said.

No photo description available.
Courtesy: La Junta Fire Department

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.