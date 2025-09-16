Firefighters in La Junta stop car fire from spreading to surrounding area

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters in La Junta worked to knock down a massive vehicle fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the La Junta Fire Department (LJFD), crews responded to a reported vehicle fire off Road 28 and Homestead Loop at around 12:22 p.m. on Sept. 15.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle with heavy fire coming out of the engine and occupant compartments, LJFD said.

Thankfully, everyone was safely out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

Courtesy: La Junta Fire Department

Crews quickly launched an aggressive attack to extinguish the fire, hoping to prevent it from spreading to the surrounding grassy area.

LJFD said firefighters then conducted an overhaul to ensure the fire had been completely knocked down.

Courtesy: La Junta Fire Department

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire was a possible mechanical malfunction that began in the car's engine compartment, LJFD said.

Courtesy: La Junta Fire Department

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.