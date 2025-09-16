CPW is now accepting applications for the Sportsperson’s Roundtable

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is opening applications for hunters, anglers and trappers to join the Sportsperson's Roundtable, which provides an opportunity to share insights on wildlife management and recreation issues.

CPW says the application will remain open from Sept. 16 to Oct. 17 with the hope of creating a diverse membership that represents all regions of the state. The application is open for the people in the Northwest, Southeast and Southwest regions, confirms CPW.

CPW says members will serve two years and be responsible for the following:

Participating in a half or full-day in-person meeting twice a year and occasional virtual meetings. Travel to in-person meetings is at the member’s expense.

Attending regional CPW Sportsperson’s Meetings and other meetings with hunters, anglers and trappers in your area.

Maintaining strong relationships with fellow sportspeople and staying informed about current events and emerging issues.

Identifying topics for discussion at Roundtable meetings. Actively sharing information and ideas with Roundtable members and CPW staff during and between meetings.

Providing your contact information on the CPW Roundtable webpage and being available to sportspersons around the state to discuss information pertinent to the Roundtable.

How to Apply:

Complete the CPW Sportsperson's Roundtable Membership Application online before the deadline of Oct. 17, 2025, at 5 p.m. MT.

For more information about the process, email Jonathan Boydston at jonathan.boydston@state.co.us or Ben Sharp at benjamin.sharp@state.co.us. Or visit EngageCPW.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.