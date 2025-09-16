Costco warns of shattering prosecco bottles in recall notice

By Gordon Ebanks, CNN

(CNN) — Costco is issuing a recall for its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, saying that unopened bottles of the wine could “shatter” without being touched.

In a letter posted on its website, the company warned customers in 12 states across the Midwest and South to immediately dispose of the bottles “by wrapping the unopened bottle in paper towels and placing it in a plastic bag before placing in the garbage to avoid risk from shattered glass.”

The warning was directed at customers who bought the Prosecco between April 25th and August 25th of this year in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Customers were told not to return the item to a store but instead to present the recall letter in a store to receive a refund.

It’s unclear how many reports Costco, if any, received about the shattering prosecco prior to the recall notice.

The-CNN-Wire

