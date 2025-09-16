Colorado State Patrol to crack down on DUIs during Palisade Wine Fest

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is sending a warning to drivers who plan to go to the Palisade Wine Fest: drive drunk, get a DUI.

CSP says they will have increased patrols in the area on Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21.

Troopers say that since the beginning of the year, impaired driving has resulted in 39 crashes in Mesa County. Three of the crashes were fatal, CSP said.

If you see an impaired driver, CSP says you should first get out of their way. They ask that you then pull over and report the driver by calling *CSP (*277), 9-1-1, or 970-249-4392.

CSP says when making a report, be prepared to provide the vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior.

