CBI fast-tracks rape kit processing goal, shares steps in addressing historic case backlog

COLORADO (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says it now expects to reach its goal of processing sexual assault kits within 90 days by September 2026 – nearly half a year ahead of schedule – as the agency continues working to clear one of the worst rape kit backlogs in the country.

Colorado’s extensive backlog of sexual assault kits is largely the result of the CBI's need to review hundreds on hundreds of cases previously handled by former DNA analyst Yvonne “Missy” Woods.

Woods faces over 100 felony charges tied to her alleged mishandling of DNA evidence through much of her nearly three-decade career with the CBI. That alleged misconduct has forced the agency to re-examine over 650 cases, which has pulled significant lab resources away from new testing.

As a result of the internal investigation, lab operations at CBI slowed significantly throughout 2024, contributing to a severe and historic backlog in the processing of some evidence – particularly sexual assault kits.

In February 2024, CBI reported that it had approximately 1,400 backlogged sexual assault kits still waiting to be processed, with an average turnaround time of over 500 days.

CBI's progress in addressing the backlog

The CBI is now reporting significant progress in reducing that backlog. Since initially acknowledging the issue, the agency said it has expanded its workforce, with 15 analysts currently in training and more expected to join in 2026.

So far in 2025, the sexual assault case backlog dropped from over 1,300 cases in January to 939 in August, thanks in large part to the CBI's decision to begin outsourcing to external private labs earlier this year. In August, 218 out of 256 completed kits were processed externally.

As of the agency's last report on Aug. 31, 2025, the CBI reported its average turnaround time was down to 359 days.

The CBI's goal is to reduce that time to 90 days – a goal the agency now says it will likely achieve within the next year, though it was initially projected not to be reached until spring of 2027.

The CBI projects turnaround times will continue to decline, with an anticipated turnaround time of 294 days by December 2025, 241 days by January 2026, 111 days by July 2026, and reaching the goal of 90 days by September 2026.

For the CBI's latest reports on its efforts to eliminate the backlog, click here.

