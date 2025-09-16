5 things to know for Sept. 16: Gaza, Kirk shooting investigation, Crime crackdown, NY Times lawsuit, TikTok deal

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

1️⃣ Gaza

Israel has launched its ground offensive to take control of Gaza City, a move that escalates the war in defiance of international condemnation. The Israeli public, hostage families, and even some in the military have opposed expanding the war over concerns it could jeopardize the lives of the Israeli hostages still held in the enclave by Hamas. An independent United Nations inquiry also concluded today for the first time that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, where nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry there. Still, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted on pressing ahead with the offensive — even if it means Israel faces isolation that could last for years.

2️⃣ Kirk shooting investigation

The 22-year-old man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk is set to make his first court appearance in Utah today. As investigators work to uncover a motive, federal prosecutors are evaluating possible charges they could bring against the suspect, who is facing multiple initial state charges — including murder. On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that DNA evidence connects the alleged gunman to the shooting. The suspect also apparently confessed to the killing in a small chat group on the online platform Discord, the Washington Post reported. Investigators have pointed to gaming and “dark internet” culture as potential factors that allegedly radicalized him.

3️⃣ Crime crackdown

In his latest effort to crack down on crime in major US cities, President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will send federal law enforcement to Memphis. The National Guard and personnel from several federal agencies — including the FBI, ATF, DEA, ICE and Homeland Security — will soon be dispatched, Trump said. The deployment of troops in Tennessee would mark the first such effort in a Republican state at a time when the president has faced increasing scrutiny for his targeting of Democratic-led cities. After earlier focusing on Chicago — and then backing off — Trump said he plans to send a similar task force to the Windy City next, despite opposition from Democrats, including Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

4️⃣ NY Times lawsuit

President Trump said Monday that he will file a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging defamation and libel, and accusing the outlet of being a “virtual mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party. In a post overnight on his social media platform, the president accused The Times of making false statements about him, his family and his businesses, although he did not elaborate on the allegations. Trump had threatened last week to sue The Times after it published articles related to a sexually suggestive note that was given to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday and appears to bear Trump’s signature. Trump and his aides have denied that he was involved in the creation of the note.

5️⃣ TikTok deal

A deal has been reached between the Trump administration and China to keep TikTok operational in the US, following a yearslong saga over national security concerns and ownership disputes. The president will speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday to finalize the deal, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. Trump repeatedly extended a self-imposed deadline to reach an agreement with China to sell at least part of TikTok’s parent company’s US operations to an American-backed owner. The Trump administration did not name the US-backed buyer, but the group is widely expected to be led by Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison, who last week briefly became the world’s richest person.

Big number

5

That’s how many new people have been named to the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, just days ahead of a key meeting about vaccines for Covid-19 and other diseases.

