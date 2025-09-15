Skip to Content
Switzerland and Colorado become state partners

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan, The Adjutant General of Colorado, and Lt. Gen. Thomas Süssli, chief of the Swiss Armed Forces, at the signing of the Letter of Intent for the new National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program partnership between Switzerland and Colorado.
U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan, The Adjutant General of Colorado, and Lt. Gen. Thomas Süssli, chief of the Swiss Armed Forces, at the signing of the Letter of Intent for the new National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program partnership between Switzerland and Colorado.
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The governor's office announced on Monday that Switzerland and Colorado have become state partners.

According to a release, the partnership between the Swiss Confederation and Colorado National Guard falls under the National Guard State Partnership Program.

“Our National Guard members play such an important role in protecting our state at home and supporting our partners abroad. I’m excited by this new partnership and our ability to support one another in strengthening key capabilities and security, as well as to build closer ties between Switzerland and Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis in a release.

According to the release, Colorado and Switzerland share similar geography and demographics. The Colorado National Guard (CONG) and the Swiss Armed Forces also share common expertise in air defense and mountain operations, according to officials.

“The Colorado National Guard is proud to partner with the Swiss Confederation,” said the Adjutant General of Colorado, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan. “This new SPP partnership strategically aligns with Switzerland's defense priorities and advances key U.S. national security objectives in Europe.”

Officials say the partnership is a "cost-effective and key U.S. security cooperation tool."

Celeste Springer

