Section of Colorado River near Grand Junction declared infested with zebra mussels

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says researchers have discovered zebra mussels in the Colorado River and a lake near Grand Junction.

CPW says invasive zebra mussels are Colorado's "most serious aquatic threat." CPW says they are difficult, if not impossible, to eradicate and wreak havoc on water infrastructure by clogging or impairing systems.

CPW says that on Aug. 28, suspected veligers (microscopic zebra mussel larvae) were found in West and East Lake in Cliffton.

A follow-up investigation found adult zebra mussels in the body of water, CPW says. They also found mussels in the Colorado River, where water from the lake flows out.

A large section of the Colorado River, from the 32 Road bridge downstream to the Colorado-Utah border, is now considered infested, CPW says.

“We won’t give up,” said CPW Invasive Species Program Manager Robert Walters in a press release. “Our priority remains utilizing containment, population management and education to protect the uninfested waters of the state.”

Due to the risk to native wildlife and other factors, CPW says they do not plan to treat the mainstem of the Colorado River.

If you own a pond or lake that utilizes water from the Colorado River or Grand Junction area canal systems, CPW would like to inspect the water. You can request sampling by emailing Invasive.Species@state.co.us.

CPW says that Coloradans can help prevent the spread of zebra mussels by cleaning, draining, and drying your watercraft-- including motorized boats, kayaks, and paddleboards. You should also do so with angling gear.

