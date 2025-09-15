Skip to Content
Over a thousand people without power in central Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Utilities
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) Outage Map, over a thousand Coloradans are without power in central Colorado Springs.

At the time of publication, CSU had an estimated restoration time of 9:07 p.m.

Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map

Abby Smith

