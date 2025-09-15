Man armed with machete shot, killed by deputies outside of Centennial Walmart

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) says a man is dead after charging at deputies with a knife and a machete outside a Walmart in Centennial.

ACSO said at 7:12 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, deputies responded to a report of a shoplifting at the Walmart on 10900 E. Briarwood Avenue. Initial reports indicated the alleged shoplifter was armed with a machete.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the suspect, but when they tried to speak with him, he advanced toward them with both a knife and a machete, ACSO said.

A deputy deployed a taser, which the agency said was "ineffective." As the subject continued to advance toward the deputies with weapons drawn, another deputy discharged his firearm at the man, striking him.

ACSO said the deputies immediately began lifesaving efforts, but the suspect was pronounced dead on scene after medical personnel arrived.

The investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing, the sheriff's office said. As with any deputy-involved shooting, the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has been activated as part of the investigation.

