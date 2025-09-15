Unfounded concern of bomb temporarily shuts down portion of Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says concerns of a bomb, which were later determined to be unfounded, shut down a section of Platte Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement activity closed Platte Avenue from Powers to Peterson. EPSO says someone called in around 1:15 p.m., believing there was a bomb in their vehicle. The person parked on the side of Highway 24, and first responders arrived to determine there was no bomb.



This is a developing story, and this article will be updated if more information becomes available.

