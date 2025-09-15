HSPPR curbs feral cat population, improves health of existing cats through TNR program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has spayed or neutered over 1,100 feral cats so far this year alone through its Trap Neuter-Return (TNR) program – a population control effort that the shelter says could prevent the birth of hundreds of thousands of additional feral cats.

The shelter said it hosted a mass TNR event on Sept. 11. With help from nonprofits JJ's Helping Paws and Happy Cats, HSPPR said it set traps in 15 different spots and cared for 4 separate feral cat colonies.

Over the day, the groups examined and vaccinated 72 cats in total, spaying 37 females and neutering 35 males, HSPPR said.

Courtesy: HSPPR

With each unspayed female cat potentially responsible for over 15,000 descendants over the course of five years, Thursday's event alone may have prevented the addition of over half a million feral cats in the community, HSPPR said.

Courtesy: HSPPR

Courtesy: HSPPR

The shelter said so far this year, 1,122 cats have gone through its TNR program, which works to not only stabilize feral cat population numbers but also improve the cats' quality of life, HSPPR said.

All feral cats that go through the TNR program are examined and vaccinated to protect them from illnesses that often shorten their lives. The spay/neuter surgeries they're given also prevent certain cancers and work to improve their overall well-being, HSPPR said.

After their exams, the cats are returned to their outdoor homes under the care of a dedicated colony caretaker, who ensures they have access to food, clean water and shelter.

"For these cats, that translates to fewer days spent hungry or sick, fewer nights searching for warmth against the cold, and far less struggle to survive. Most of all, it allows them to live the outdoor lives where they are happiest, while staying safe and healthy," HSPPR said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.