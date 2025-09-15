Denver man convicted after robbing two banks

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 45-year-old male from Denver was convicted after robbing two banks in September 2023.

In September of 2023, Meza is said to have entered the Huntington Bank at 18520 E. Green Valley Ranch Blvd and demanded money from the teller, robbing the bank, and then eight days later robbing PNC Bank on West 32nd Avenue by again demanding money from the teller, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USACO).

USACO says the money at the second bank contained a GPS tracker, which law enforcement used to track down a truck traveling near the bank. Police say Meza led them on a high-speed chase that caused a four-car accident at 44th Avenue and Harlan Street in Wheat Ridge.

Police say that Meza ran, was chased, and arrested. Officials say police then found stolen money and a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber firearm in Meza's truck, which Meza pleaded guilty to in trial.

USACO confirms that Meza will be sentenced in November.

