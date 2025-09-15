Colorado Springs Utilities introduces time-based energy rates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Oct. 1, Colorado Springs Utilities' energy-wise rates will begin to charge users not only for the amount of electricity they use, but also for when they use it.

This change is part of Colorado Springs Utilities’ (CSU) push to manage demand on the grid, which could impact your bill, depending on when you flip the switch.

From 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, the CSU reports that there will be an increase in the cost of electricity, as these hours correspond to the 'on-peak' period.

On-Peak hours according to CSU are:

Weekdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Does not include weekends or holidays.

Off-Peak hours according to CSU are:

Weekdays before 5 p.m. and after 9 p.m.

Includes weekends and holidays

Outside that four-hour window, CSU says electricity will be cheaper on mornings, late nights, weekends and holidays.

Officials from CSU say about half of households could see lower bills. The other half may pay more if they continue to run major appliances during peak times.

"You can actually go out and use a calculator and see how much it would cost you one hour in the on-peak and off-peak period on different devices that you have in your house, and really kinda get a sense before these rates roll out of what it may look like at your house to be running those different appliances," says Tristan Gearhart from CSU.

An interactive tool is available on the CSU website, allowing customers to estimate the daily cost of using household appliances and compare Energy Wise rate options.

The other significant change is based on the season. CSU states that with this plan, the user will experience lower electric rates for 66% of the year.

Summer Rates:

June - September

On-peak and off-peak rates will be higher because demand is higher.

Winter Rates:

October - May

On-peak and off-peak rates will be lower because demand is lower.

This plan will be an option as the company will continue to provide customers with three different rate options.

For more information on this new plan, click here.

