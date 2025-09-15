Colorado deputies warn of real risks tied to ‘Senior Assassin’ game played by high schoolers nationwide

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is warning about the serious risks associated with a game being played by high school students nationwide, saying that although the game is intended to be harmless, the possibility of it being mistaken for real criminal activity could have "tragic" outcomes.

According to DCSO, deputies responded to two alarming calls last weekend that turned out to be related to the "Senior Assassin" game, which consists of students shooting each other with water guns to eliminate, or "assassinate," them.

The sheriff's office said the first call was from Highlands Ranch residents who feared a robbery was about to take place after spotting masked kids at a grocery store.

The second call, also out of Highlands Ranch, reported someone pointing a gun out of a vehicle's sunroof at a fast food restaurant.

Deputies responded to the call, locating the car and pulling it over in a nearby parking lot, where they discovered the firearms that were reported were actually water guns that "looked like real handguns," DCSO said. The teenagers were released to their parents after speaking to deputies about the dangers of the game.

The sheriff's office shared these recent calls to alert the community and any students playing the game of the real and serious risks of participating.

When the water guns used are designed to look like real firearms, a resident or law enforcement officer could think they're facing a legitimate armed threat – potentially leading to a "tragic" outcome, the agency said.

"A well-intentioned game could lead to someone being seriously injured or killed – either by a citizen acting in self-defense or by law enforcement forced to make a split-second decision," DCSO said in a public safety announcement Sunday. "We understand the tradition behind 'Senior Assassin,' but we cannot ignore the very real dangers of playing with realistic-looking weapons in public."

Public service announcement shared by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 14

The agency asked parents to talk with their students about safer ways to celebrate their senior year, and advised students to consider the risks to their safety and others' before playing.

DCSO also asked residents to continue calling 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

"Do not assume it’s just a game," the agency said. "As a reminder, we are not here to stop kids from having fun. We are here to ensure everyone makes it home safe."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.