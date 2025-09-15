Bad Bunny is doing one more show in Puerto Rico, for all of us



By Choire Sicha, CNN

(CNN) — Bad Bunny is finally taking us all to Puerto Rico.

The superstar, whose residency of shows this summer in Puerto Rico has brought pride, attention and big buckets of revenue to the island, has announced one more bonus show. This final addition, set for September 20th, will also be broadcast live on Amazon Prime, Twitch and the Amazon Music App.

As with the first nine shows of his residency, Bad Bunny’s IRL show will only be open to locals.

The artist’s residency of shows that began in July has likely generated hundreds of millions of dollars in tourist revenue for Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny recently said he was unwilling to tour in the US because of ICE’s aggressive detention activities.

The Grammy winner’s show will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20. Amazon also announced it would partner with the artist on initiatives in Puerto Rico that span “education, disaster relief, and cultural empowerment.”

