5 things to know for Sept. 15: Kirk memorial, Social media fallout, Emmy Awards, Middle East tensions, ICE encounters

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink is back online after experiencing a brief service outage overnight. The cause remains unclear, but it appears to have affected tens of thousands of users — including the Ukrainian military on the frontlines.

1️⃣ Kirk memorial

People across the US are attending vigils to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk, the conservative political activist and ally of President Donald Trump, who was fatally shot last week in Utah. A massive memorial is scheduled for September 21 at the 63,400-seat State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. His widow, Erika Kirk, has pledged to continue his work, including his campus tours and podcast. Meanwhile, key questions remain about Kirk’s alleged shooter, who was arrested following a 33-hour manhunt. Authorities have pointed to what they described as anti-fascist messages engraved on bullet casings in a rifle found near the shooting as potential evidence of a political motive. The suspect is slated to appear in state court on Tuesday.

2️⃣ Social media fallout

An increasing number of social media users are being fired from their jobs over posts allegedly celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder. Such posts are being spotlighted by conservative activists, Republican elected officials and a doxxing website as part of an online campaign to punish the people behind the messages. The campaigns show how social media posts or personal messages — even by accounts with few followers — could easily be surfaced and publicized, and people’s personal information can be spread across the internet. Just days ago, MSNBC fired senior political analyst Matthew Dowd after he said Kirk’s rhetoric might have brought the shooting upon himself. Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and United Airlines also confirmed to CNN that they have suspended workers for social media posts about Kirk’s killing.

3️⃣ Emmy Awards

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best in American television, were broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday. Netflix's crime drama "Adolescence" took home six trophies, including outstanding limited series. It made 15-year-old Owen Cooper the youngest ever male winner of an Emmy. HBO Max's medical drama "The Pitt" beat out "Severance," the most nominated show at this year's Emmys, with a win for best drama series and a lead acting award for Noah Wyle. It was also a huge night for Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ series "The Studio," which picked up a win for best comedy and an acting win for Rogen.

“The Pitt” and other Emmy nominees were produced by Warner Bros. Television, which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

4️⃣ Middle East tensions

Israel’s ground operation in Gaza City is imminent and could begin this week, an Israeli official tells CNN. This comes as Israel’s forces intensified their air offensive across the enclave on Sunday, killing dozens of Palestinians, according to local officials. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called a meeting on Thursday to discuss efforts to avoid harming the hostages still held in Gaza when the Israeli military undertakes its ground operation in the coming days. There are thought to be about 20 hostages still alive in the war-torn region. On Sunday, Qatar’s Prime Minister also said that Israel’s strikes last week on Doha, the country’s capital, will “not deter” it from continuing “sincere efforts” to mediate an end to the war in Gaza.

5️⃣ ICE encounters

As the Trump administration ramps up its immigration enforcement actions, civil rights groups are mobilizing to help immigrants understand their legal protections. Several “Know Your Rights” trainings and programs have proliferated, with small fliers popping up on the doors of businesses around the country. “ICE and Homeland Security cannot enter without a warrant signed by a judge,” read some of the fliers. At least one union has said the goal of the fliers is to inform families in Latino and Black neighborhoods of their legal rights as some cities prepare for the possible deployment of National Guard troops and ICE agents.

The wildcard of the NYC mayoral race

He wears a red beret everywhere and once had 17 cats. Meet New York mayoral candidate Curtis Silwa.

Anime movie breaks 26-year box office record

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” set a record for the biggest opening weekend domestic gross for an anime movie, hauling in an estimated $70 million.

Rookie hits longest MLB home run in more than two years

Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz hit it out of the park with a 493-foot grand slam homer, the longest in Major League Baseball for more than two years.

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford makes history with victory over Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford became the first male boxer to capture three unified division titles when he defeated Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision on Saturday.

Having difficult talks with your son should happen sooner than you might think, expert says

Your boys are listening. Christopher Pepper, coauthor of “Talk to Your Boys,” explains how parents can approach challenging topics with their sons.

Big number

10.61

That’s how many seconds it took American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden to finish the women’s 100 meters at Saturday’s World Athletics Championships. It is the fourth fastest time in history.

▶️ Jarritos truck falls into sinkhole in Mexico

A soda delivery truck plunged into a sinkhole in Mexico City’s busiest borough! See the stunning moment here.

