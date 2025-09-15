17-year-old sprint sensation Gout Gout ready to ‘do my thing’ at World Athletics Championships

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — He may be just 17 but sprint sensation Gout Gout is ready to show the world just how fast he is.

The teenager has seen his profile skyrocket over the last few years, with videos of his lightning-quick performances going viral around the world.

Now, the youngster has the opportunity to test himself against the best in the sport as he prepares to compete in the 200m competition at this year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The first heats are scheduled to take place Wednesday, with Gout telling reporters that he’s ready to prove his credentials.

“I’ve earned my place to be here,” he said Monday, per Reuters. “Obviously, these athletes are stronger, bigger, older, more experienced, but I know that I have the ability to go out there and do my thing.

“At the end of the day, we’re all running 200 meters, and regardless of how old you are, when you stop on that line, it’s all about who’s fastest.”

Gout broke onto the scene in 2022 when he ran the 100m in 10.57 seconds as a 14-year-old, but garnered even more attention after running 200m in 20.60 at last year’s World Athletics U20 Championships – 0.01 seconds faster than a 15-year-old Usain Bolt managed in 2002.

He also broke his own Australian 200m record in June, finishing in a time of 20.02 in what was his first senior race abroad.

Speaking to reporters about his ambitions for this year’s world championships, Gout said he was just focused on securing a personal best, although admitted he was determined to one day break the 200m 20-second barrier.

He has previously dipped under that elite benchmark, but his time of 19.98 recorded earlier this year didn’t count as an official record due to favorable wind conditions on the day.

“I definitely think PB-ing, regardless of where I come, is definitely a big success,” he told reporters in Tokyo.

“And hopefully, if I can make it at the semi, that’s even greater. And then if I make it into the final, that’s a big success.”

‘Surreal’ attention

Now considered one of the fastest teenagers on the planet, Gout Gout has had to get used to dealing with fame.

He’s also had to shoulder comparisons with Jamaican legend Bolt, who has praised the Australian for his performances to date.

Olympic 200-meter champion Letsile Tebogo also said earlier this year that Gout can “be one of the best” but the charismatic youngster is just trying to just focus on improving every day.

“It’s definitely crazy,” he said. “I’ve had people with their grandparents come up to me wanting photos … I’ve had a baby, her mother wanted me to sign her forehead.

“It’s definitely surreal (…) and it’s definitely something I enjoy.

“Just being able to be that someone who started off as a nobody and became someone really, really good. Being that I think would be a very, very big success for me.”

