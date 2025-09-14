Skip to Content
News

Mostly dry & cool football Sunday ahead

what we're tracking
KRDO
By
Published 5:02 AM

TODAY: We dry out as an upper level low pressure system aiding in moisture exits the region. Expect just a few stray afternoon and evening showers. Temps stay cool in the low 70's in Colorado Springs and high 70's in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Afternoon highs will rebound to the low 80's in Colorado Springs and high 80's in Pueblo to start the work week with mostly dry conditions persisting.

EXTENDED: Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms return Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.