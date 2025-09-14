Mostly dry & cool football Sunday ahead

TODAY: We dry out as an upper level low pressure system aiding in moisture exits the region. Expect just a few stray afternoon and evening showers. Temps stay cool in the low 70's in Colorado Springs and high 70's in Pueblo.

TOMORROW: Afternoon highs will rebound to the low 80's in Colorado Springs and high 80's in Pueblo to start the work week with mostly dry conditions persisting.

EXTENDED: Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms return Tuesday.