Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton dies aged 46

(CNN) — British boxer and former world champion Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46, according to UK media reports.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told CNN: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.” They did not announce a cause of death or confirm the man’s identity.

Hatton was nicknamed “The Hitman” and won world titles in both light-welterweight and welterweight classes during a career in which he fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao and Kostya Tszyu.

Remarkably, until his loss to Mayweather in 2007, he held a record of 43 victories and no defeats. He retired in 2012 with a record of 45 wins and three losses.

In recent years, the Brit had been open about his struggles with alcohol, drugs and depression. Nonetheless, Hatton was due to return to the ring in December for a comeback fight against Eisa Al Dah in Dubai on December 2.

Figures from across the sports world began to pay tribute to Hatton on Sunday afternoon. Fellow former world champion Amir Khan described Hatton as “a friend, a mentor, a warrior.”

“Ricky, thank you for everything,” he continued. “For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible.”

“Rest well, Ricky. You’ll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”

Another former world champion, Tyson Fury, wrote: “There will only ever be one Ricky Hatton.”

Elsewhere from the boxing world, Chris Eubank Jr. wrote: “Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you.”

Former Ballon d’Or-winning soccer player Michael Owen also paid his respects, writing: “RIP Ricky Hatton. What a guy. And what a fighter. Incredibly sad news.”

Hatton is survived by three children, Millie, Fearne and Campbell as well as a granddaughter, Lyla.

