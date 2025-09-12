WATCH: Seriously injured snowboarder rescued after 100-foot fall on Skyscraper Glacier near Rollins Pass

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says a 27-year-old snowboarder is recovering after a harrowing fall on Skyscraper Glacier near Rollins Pass on Monday afternoon.

According to BCSO, the snowboarder was attempting to descend the glacier around 2:25 p.m. on Sept. 8 when he fell, tumbling roughly 100 feet down the snowfield before coming to a stop in a bergschrund (a deep crack where ice pulls away from rock).

The sheriff's office said Northern Colorado MedEvac airlifted numerous Rocky Mountain Rescue Group (RMRG) volunteers to a mountain ridge above the snowfield to help rescue the snowboarder.

Teams of volunteers also went in on foot and via UTV's, traversing a 300-foot path of glacial snow to reach the snowboarder.

Rescuers reached the injured man at around 5:45 p.m. and treated his injuries before constructing a complex rope system to haul him up the glacier, BCSO said. Crews then raised him another 50 feet over an eroding ridge, where he was transferred to a waiting helicopter.

The snowboarder was flown to a nearby hospital just after 8 p.m. Authorities say his injuries were serious, though his current condition has not been released.

The search and rescue effort officially ended at 1 a.m. after volunteers hiked out of the field, BCSO said.

Multiple agencies assisted with the rescue, including Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Northern Colorado MedEvac, and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

