Treasury Department says it will ‘fully cooperate’ with House Oversight panel’s Epstein probe

(CNN) — The Treasury Department told the House Oversight Committee it will turn over certain bank activity reports related to the panel’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation, according to a letter shared with CNN.

“The Department of the Treasury (Treasury) plans to fully cooperate with the Committee and intends to provide all information responsive to your request in a timely manner and compliant with the law,” a letter from the Treasury Department sent to the committee on Friday reads.

The bank records, known as Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), include sensitive information and require a specific process for how they get shared. Such reports are not conclusive and do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing. Financial institutions file millions of suspicious activity reports each year, and few lead to law enforcement inquiries.

While accounting for the necessary protections, the Treasury Department assured the House panel it “will work alongside other relevant federal agencies to deliver on your request as thoroughly as possible.”

It was not immediately clear what information the financial records might contain.

The committee has already made other records public that have been turned over as part of its probe, including records turned over by the Epstein estate and the Department of Justice.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a statement in response to the letter, “We will follow Epstein’s money trail to ensure transparency and accountability for the survivors and the American people.”

