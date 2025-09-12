Three CU Boulder buildings evacuating after unconfirmed bomb threat

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The CU Boulder Police Department says that three buildings on the campus are being evacuated for an unconfirmed bomb threat, our partners at 9News report.

The buildings are Norlin Library, Ketchum Arts and Sciences, and Ramaley Biology. Police are responding and asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, and details are limited. This article may be updated.

