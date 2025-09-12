Rubio to visit Israel with Gaza peace prospects grim and region reeling after Doha strike

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel in the coming days amid dwindling prospects for a Gaza ceasefire and disapproval from President Donald Trump over Israel’s “unilateral” strike on Doha less than a week ago.

The top US diplomat “will convey America’s priorities in the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader issues concerning Middle Eastern security, reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Israeli security,” State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement Friday announcing the travel.

“He will also emphasize our shared goals: ensuring Hamas never rules over Gaza again and bringing all the hostages home,” Pigott said, noting that Rubio will meet with the families of the hostages.

The travel comes days after an Israeli strike in Doha shocked and enraged regional allies and which the Trump administration said “does not advance Israel’s or America’s goals.”

“I’m not thrilled about the whole situation,” Trump said as he went for dinner on Tuesday. “It’s not a good situation … we are not thrilled about the way that went down.”

According to Israeli officials, the strike was meant to target senior leaders of Hamas, but it does not appear the leaders were killed. Five members of the group and a Qatari security official were killed. A Hamas negotiating delegation was discussing its response to the US’ latest Gaza ceasefire proposal at the time of the strike, according to the group.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Wednesday that he believes Israel’s strike on Doha “killed any hope” for the hostages remaining in Gaza.

Trump spoke with Al-Thani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Tuesday’s strike. Both Trump and Rubio are expected to meet with Al-Thani in the United States on Friday.

Although Trump has expressed frustration over the Doha operation, his administration has stood forthrightly by Israel throughout this term and provided it with significant political cover.

While on the trip, Rubio intends to discuss “Israeli operational goals and objectives” for its Gaza City offensive, which has already wrought destruction in the city where thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge.

He will also underscore the US’ “commitment to fight anti-Israel actions including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state that rewards Hamas terrorism, and lawfare at the ICC and ICJ.”

The US has undertaken an aggressive policy of sanctions and visa revocations against those involved with the ICC, the Palestinian Authority, and the Palestine Liberation Organization. The State Department has said it will deny a visa to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for the upcoming UN General Assembly, where a number of countries are expected to recognize a Palestinian state.

The announcement of the trip does not mention any expected discussion of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.

After his time in Israel, Rubio will continue on to the United Kingdom to meet up with Trump’s visit.

“The Secretary will meet with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss U.S.-UK cooperation on critical global challenges, including ending the Russia-Ukraine war, preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, ensuring release of all Hamas-held hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, and competing with China,” Pigott said.

