Skip to Content
News

Pep Rally Report: A tug-of-war between South and East

By
Updated
today at 6:13 PM
Published 6:05 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For tonight's Pep Rally Report sponsored by Jimmy John's, KRDO13 is at Dutch Clark Stadium. Pueblo South and Pueblo East are going head-to-head in the 50th addition of the cannon game.

But before the game starts, cheerleaders representing the school are having their own battle of tug-of-war. You can watch it go down in the video above.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.