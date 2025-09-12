Douglas County woman found guilty in fentanyl death of 22-month-old son

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 29-year-old woman has been found guilty of the fentanyl overdose of her 22-month-old son in Douglas County.

According to the Colorado 23rd Judicial District Attorney (DA) Office, Hanna Gilmour was convicted of felony child abuse resulting in death and a misdemeanor in child abuse for the death of her son, Layton Gilmour.

Officials confirm that Layton's father, Jacob Birkbeck, arrived at Gilmour's apartment in Littleton for a custody exchange, where he remarked to Gilmour that the child “didn’t look right,” to which Gilmour laughed and claimed the toddler was sleeping.

When Birkbeck arrived at his mother's home from the exchange, minutes later, Layton was not breathing. The father is said to have called 911, and Layton was later pronounced dead, says the DA's Office.

Investigators say they found Gilomour's apartment, which she shared with her boyfriend, covered with illegal substances, including cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana, and fentanyl. Prosecutors say they believe Layton crawled onto the floor and ingested fentanyl, leading to his death.

Gilmour is set to be sentenced on Nov. 12, where she faces 16 to 48 years in prison, according to the DA's Office.

Chief Deputy DA Danielle Jaramillo, who co-led the prosecution, acknowledged the emotional weight of the case.

“There are no winners here. A beautiful, innocent child is gone. But today, justice was served. Layton’s short life mattered, and this verdict reflects that.” District Attorney George Brauchler echoed that sentiment, stating, “ It is impossible to measure the magnitude of the loss of such a young and innocent life, especially when it comes to the failure of the very person whose primary responsibility was to protect him. Even after she knew her son’s health was in jeopardy, she chose self-preservation over saving her boy. Every parent reading this will be rightfully aghast that a mother in our community allowed her child to be killed so painfully and senselessly. Children deserve protection. Gilmour deserves prison, and lots of it.”

