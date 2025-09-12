Americans are feeling a lot worse about the state of the economy

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — American consumers are downbeat about the economy, according to preliminary results of a monthly survey conducted by the University of Michigan.

The index measuring consumer sentiment fell unexpectedly this month to 55.4 from 58.2 in August as inflation is on the rise and job prospects are worsening. September’s reading also represents a 21% decline compared to a year ago, well before President Donald Trump took office and raised tariffs on practically everything the country imports.

In addition to inflation and the labor market, tariffs also remain a concern for consumers, Joanne Hsu, the survey’s director, noted.

“Trade policy remains highly salient to consumers, with about 60% of consumers providing unprompted comments about tariffs during interviews,” Hsu, said in a statement, noting that the same thing happened in the previous month.

Economists polled by FactSet had been anticipating a minor improvement in consumer sentiment from August. Despite sentiment that’s near historic lows in a survey that goes back to the early 1950s, consumers are still feeling slightly better about the economy now compared to April and May during Trump’s initial rollout of so-called “reciprocal” tariffs, according to prior readings.

The survey also spotlights what appears to be an increasingly bifurcated economy between income classes, where higher-income Americans continue to spend relatively freely and are feeling more optimistic about the state of the economy, while lower and middle-income Americans are cutting back and are more worried.

