5 things to know for Sept. 12: Charlie Kirk, HBCU lockdowns, Stock market, Georgia ICE raid, Uber lawsuit

You may be ready for fall, but summer isn’t ready to let go. A surge of heat is on the way for a large swath of the US, with millions of people expecting highs above 90°F by Sunday.

1️⃣ Charlie Kirk

A manhunt is still underway for the person who killed conservative political activist Charlie Kirk in a horrific shooting on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. New video released by law enforcement shows the suspect running across the roof of a school building and eventually going into a wooded area, where officials found the gun. While the investigation continues at a heightened pace, authorities have “no idea” whether the suspect is still in Utah or across state lines, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason told NBC News in an interview Thursday. “We literally have persons of interest, tips coming in on the tip line, that are spanning far and wide,” he added.

2️⃣ HBCU lockdowns

Multiple historically Black colleges and universities in the South went on lockdown or canceled classes on Thursday over potential threats. Hampton University, Virginia State University, Bethune-Cookman University and Alabama State University were among several HBCUs that reported receiving potential threats to campus safety. Spelman and Morehouse Colleges in Atlanta also briefly issued shelter-in-place orders after neighboring Clark Atlanta University received a threat. The alerts came a day after Charlie Kirk was killed in a campus shooting in Utah — and amid a wave of active shooter hoaxes nationwide. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the threats as “despicable” and urged the Justice Department to investigate them as domestic terrorism.

3️⃣ Stock market

Stocks surged to record highs on Thursday after August inflation data largely met expectations, bolstering hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month. The Dow jumped 617 points, or 1.36%, to close at 46,108 — its first time above 46,000. The milestone marks a symbolic win for the blue-chip index, highlighting the market’s resilience despite tariff concerns and signs of weakness in the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.72%. All three major indexes closed at record highs. Traders are now pricing in a 93% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point when policymakers meet next week.

4️⃣ Georgia ICE raid

More than 300 South Korean workers detained by immigration authorities in Georgia last week arrived home today on a chartered flight, ending a saga that has strained US-South Korea ties. A recent ICE raid at a Hyundai-LG Energy Solution plant in southeast Georgia sparked dismay in South Korea after workers were chained up during the raid and held in detention for days. South Korea’s top diplomat then rushed to Washington to negotiate their release, while public fury swelled back home over what many see as a slap in the face from their longtime ally. It’s not yet clear what lies ahead for the workers, or what the future of Korean investment in the US may look like.

5️⃣ Uber lawsuit

The US government sued Uber on Thursday, accusing the ride-sharing company of disability discrimination. In a federal complaint, the Department of Justice said Uber drivers routinely refuse to serve people with disabilities, including riders who travel with service animals or stowable wheelchairs. The DOJ also said Uber and its drivers impose impermissible surcharges by charging cleaning fees for service animals and cancellation fees to riders who are denied service. The suit seeks to bar further alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, changes to Uber’s practices, monetary damages and a civil fine. Uber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A Super Bowl rematch

Many football fans are gearing up to watch a Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Here’s what you should know about Week 2 in the NFL.

The rise of instax cameras

Fujifilm’s instax camera is snowballing in popularity. But why now? And what does its success say about the future of analog experiences in a digital world?

A major milestone in astronomy

Astronomers detected, in unprecedented detail, a collision between two black holes. Their observations confirm predictions made by Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Banksy mural of judge beating protester is scrubbed from London court

The street artist’s latest mural, depicting a judge beating a protester, has been scrubbed off a London courthouse wall.

Bad Bunny says he didn’t include US in concert tour for fear of ICE raids

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny said in an interview that he did not include the US in his 2025-2026 concert tour because of fear that ICE agents would raid the concert venues.

Big number

27

That’s how many years Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to serve in prison. He has been convicted of plotting a coup and taking part in an armed criminal organization, among other serious crimes.

▶️ This doctor is working to find cures for rare diseases

David Fajgenbaum had almost died five times. But he lived — after finding a treatment for his disease in an already approved drug. Now he’s pioneering that method to find treatments for other rare diseases.

