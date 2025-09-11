Student released from hospital after Evergreen High School shooting, officials open support center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is opening a temporary resource and support center to help the community following the shooting at Evergreen High School.

JCSO has confirmed the shooting, reported around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, left two students injured and the suspected gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One of the two students shot was released from the hospital Thursday morning, while the other remains in critical condition, according to our Denver affiliate KUSA.

“Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation," Gov. Polis said in a statement Wednesday. "We are all praying for the victims and the entire community.”

In the aftermath, JCSO's Victim Services Unit says it is opening a resource and information center for Evergreen students, families and faculty, located at Bergen Meadow Elementary School.

JCSO says there will be on-site victim advocates, mental health professionals, victim compensation representatives, and school personnel. Evergreen High School students and staff will also be able to get information about retrieving any vehicles or personal items left at the school.

The center will operate on Thursday, September 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday, September 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is also asking anyone who witnessed any part of the incident but has not yet spoken with investigators to come to the center.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.