Stephen Colbert tells Jennifer Aniston that he once auditioned for ‘Friends’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Aniston was a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday, where the two chatted about dogs and shared some “Friends” lore.

Aniston and Colbert put the spotlight on some pups from North Shore Animal League in need of forever homes. She talked about her two current rescue dogs, as well as her late pup Norman, whose name she said she has tattooed on her foot.

Aniston shared that she met Norman after he appeared on an episode of her hit show “Friends,” prompting Colbert to do some sharing of his own.

“You know I auditioned for ‘Friends’ and never got on,” he told Aniston.

“Which part?” she responded, before suggesting Joey Tribbiani, who was played by Matt LeBlanc. Colbert said it was a bit role as a day player that he didn’t remember.

“How on earth did you not get on friends?” Aniston asked.

“I am not that good,” Colbert quipped.

Aniston disagreed with that before mentioning that her late dog Norman wasn’t much of an actor, something she learned when she asked some animal handlers who were working on his “Friends” episode if they knew of any dogs in need of adoption.

“They said, ‘We do actually have a dog we are going to retire because he’s very stubborn and doesn’t do what we tell him,” she said. “He never hits his mark, and so I retired him then he became mine.”

The Welsh corgi-terrier mix was just a year at the time Aniston adopted him. He died in 2011 at age 15.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.