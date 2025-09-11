NYC man convicted in Colorado bar fight sparked by girlfriend licking stranger’s face

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 42-year-old male from New York City has been convicted after a violent bar fight due to his girlfriend licking a stranger's face.

Carlos Vega Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of menacing for an incident back in 2021 that occurred at the Clock Tower Grill near Lone Tree, according to Colorado's 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

Officials say the bar fight occurred after Vegas' girlfriend licked the face of a stranger, Jessica Edwards. Edwards is known for appearing on the shows “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Officials say Edward's boyfriend, Jordan Hyder, punched Vega, and in response, Vega stabbed Hyder in the hand with a knife.

The DA's office says Vega had recently been released from prison in New York after serving time for manslaughter.

District Attorney George echoed that sentiment, stating: “Once again, a felon who is not from here brings his broken value system and low moral character to our County to hurt someone. Here, Vega celebrated his new freedom- after spending a decade incarcerated in the Big Apple for killing someone- by arming himself with a knife and attacking an innocent man in one of our local establishments. Vega has proven he cannot be trusted to be free without grave risk to anyone he is near. Also, what find of freak show girlfriend randomly licks a stranger in a bar?”

Vega will be sentenced on Nov. 12 and faces up to seven years in prison according to the DA's office.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.