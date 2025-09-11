Hundreds gather in Woodland Park to honor Charlie Kirk

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Several hundred people filled Charis Bible College Thursday night to pay tribute to conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

The event, called “A Nation at a Turning Point: Remembering Charlie Kirk and Pursuing God’s Call for America,” opened with prayer, video tributes and reflections from faith and political leaders.

Richard Harris, executive director of Truth & Liberty, told the audience, "We’ve been in prayer almost nonstop since we heard the news that Charlie was shot."

A video shown during the tribute featured somber music, photos and a narration of Kirk’s life:

“Born on October 14th, 1993, his name, Charles Kirk, means freemen and church. A spiritual destiny. He was called and chosen to fulfill. Starting in 2012, when he co-founded Turning Point USA at the age of 18.”

Supporters listened quietly, many saying they wanted to honor a life cut short.

Andrew Wommack, president and founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, added: "Charlie touched millions and millions of people, and I believe that this is going to just spur them to get involved and to follow his leadership and stand in."

Video cameras weren’t allowed inside the auditorium, but attendees told KRDO13 they came to honor Kirk, calling him a voice for their values.

The tribute is part of a three-day event at Charis Bible College, where leaders say security has been stepped up. Large crowds are expected through Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.