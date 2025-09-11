DC cancels comic book series after writer posts about Charlie Kirk’s death on social media

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — DC Comics has canceled the just-released “Red Hood” comic book series after author Gretchen Felker-Martin made comments about Charlie Kirk’s death on social media.

Kirk, a conservative activist and campaigner for President Donald Trump, was shot and killed Wednesday at a speaking event at a university in Utah.

In since-deleted posts captured in screengrabs shared by other social media users, Felker-Martin allegedly wrote on social media after news of Kirk’s death: “Hope the bullet’s OK.”

Felker-Martin, who identifies as transgender, also referred to Kirk as a “Nazi b*tch.”

Kirk was outspoken in his opposition to trans rights.

In a statement shared with CNN on Thursday, a spokesperson for the company said: “At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Felker-Martin and “Red Hood” artist Jeff Spokes for comment.

CNN, like DC Comics, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Red Hood is the moniker of Jason Todd, who exists within the Gotham City-Batman subset of DC characters. The new series from Felker-Martin hit comic book store shelves on Wednesday.

Future issues of “Red Hood” were set to be released through next June, with a second volume slated to run through December 2026, according to a DC press release.

Kirk’s death prompted an outpouring of condemnation from both sides of the aisle and prompted fears of continued violent threats to political figures.

Trump described Kirk’s death as a “dark moment for America” and has in the past credited Kirk with galvanizing and mobilizing the youth vote for him.

