CSFD on scene of high-angle rescue on High Drive Trail

Colorado Springs Fire Department
today at 8:02 PM
Published 8:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 11 that they were on the scene of a high-angle rescue on High Drive trail.

CSFD says the rescue is near Bear Creek Rd. and Lowe Gold Camp Rd. and that crews are currently setting up a highline to move a patient across the canyon to safety.

Details for this rescue are currently limited. This article will be updated.

Abby Smith

