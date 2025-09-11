Colorado Springs and Pueblo need your votes to win nationwide concert series grant program

COLORADO SPRINGS, (Colo.) -- Colorado Springs and Pueblo are both in the running to receive grant money for a free, ongoing concert series, but the locations need your vote to make it to the finish line.

The competition is hosted by the Levitt Foundation, which provides funding to nonprofits to host seven to 10 free concerts each year for the public.

The nonprofit representing Colorado Springs is called Concrete Couch. In their day-to-day work, the organization says they're focused on installing public art sculptures and murals to bring the community together.

A representative with Concrete Couch says if selected, they will put on 10 concerts a year for three years at Concrete Coyote Community Park.

"The concerts will increase foot traffic and encourage families, neighbors, and visitors to explore the site’s trails, artwork, and natural areas," read a statement from Concrete Couch. "This activation will also foster stronger connections among residents in a part of the city that has historically lacked equitable investment in public amenities."

To vote for Colorado Springs/Concrete Couch, text COLSPRINGS to 1-877-409-5525. You can also vote online by clicking here.

The CSU Pueblo Foundation is in the running to host their own concert series in Pueblo. They hope to host the concerts at several different locations, including City Park, Mineral Palace Park, Lake Minnequa Veteran’s Memorial Park, and the Hasan Amphitheater.

"Pueblo has been a working class town for centuries, and a free music series whose goal is to activate public space and bring together community, would provide an opportunity for the city and community to highlight its unique place in Colorado’s and the West’s history," read their proposal.

The CSU Pueblo Foundation says it hopes the variety of locations will allow residents to discover new spaces.

To vote for Pueblo/The CSU Pueblo Foundation, text Pueblo to 1-877-409-5525. You can also vote online by clicking here.

The Levitt Foundation says that you can vote for up to five nationwide locations, so if you'd like, you can vote for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

