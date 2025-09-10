What does the mayor have to say about the Olympic City USA branding not resonating with businesses?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been over a year since 13 Investigates uncovered that athletes were packing up and leaving Olympic City U.S.A. Our report, Olympic City Identity Crisis, found that some teams were leaving for North Carolina, drawn in by a large amount of funding granted to a training facility in Charlotte.

Now, just this week, the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Council (EDC) says the Olympic City USA branding is not resonating with businesses.

On Wednesday, 13 Investigates asked the mayor if this means it's time for a change. You can watch the video of our questions and the mayor's answers above.

Below is a transcript of the questions and answers with the mayor as well:

KRDO13's Mackenzie Stafford: Our team reported on Olympic teams leaving the city. Now we're hearing a report from the chamber and EDC that the Olympic City USA branding does not resonate with businesses. What's your response to that?

Mayor Yemi Mobolade: That's an ongoing report and research they're doing. Um, I haven't seen that report yet, but I can speak to the city's brand itself, that it's alive and well and not going anywhere.

This summer was, in fact, a big summer for us as we welcomed legends and Hall of Fame athletes. Many of them I was-- I had the opportunity of meeting and we celebrated that here in Colorado Springs, inducting 12 legends into the Hall of Fame. And a couple of mayors from the future host cities came. Mayor Bass from L.A., um, came to celebrate with us. Mayor Mendenhall from Salt Lake City, also a future host city, came to celebrate with us.

So I do understand that it may not connect with every business, but that has never been the intent of the brand. It's a quality of life brand. And actually, um, we-- they say a great city steals ideas from other cities. Just for a way of background, this was an idea that was birthed from Nashville. We learned from them that when they call themselves Music City USA, that is not necessarily what the business community connects with.

They are a lot, a lot of, a lot of their efforts is around medical, professional, scientific, and that is the focus of Nashville. But what Music City USA gives them is just this quality of life opportunity to celebrate who they are as a community, and that's what Olympic City USA does for us in Colorado Springs.

KRDO13's Mackenzie Stafford: Understood. Would the city make any changes to try to better connect with businesses, especially when it comes to aerospace and defense, where we're trying to bring more of those businesses here?

Mayor Yemi Mobolade: Yea, I would say we are actively working on aerospace. In fact, I had a meeting yesterday with another business that is excited to expand into Colorado Springs. Earlier this week-- or, last week-- we actually celebrated Morbius adding 75 jobs, and that came right after the president's announcement.

And so we expect our aerospace, space, defense, and cybersecurity to continue to grow. That work continues independent of the brand. I think the confusion is that those two are deeply connected. The businesses in Colorado Springs is one sector of our economy and our quality of life. We have the nonprofit sector. We have the private sector. We have the faith sector, and so the work to support all these sectors will continue. And then above, above all of it is this overreaching, overarching, brand that celebrates who we are as a city, and Olympic is still one of the most recognizable brands in the world, so we are celebrating this ecosystem of Olympic assets that are still alive and well in Colorado Springs.

But economic development, believe it or not, we will continue to do that. By the way, I've had the most um in my 2 and a half years in office, had more record economic development agreements than any mayor in our city. And so that is one of many things that we are celebrating.

