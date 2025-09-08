‘Olympic City USA does not resonate with the businesses’: Is Colorado Springs’ rebrand looming?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As of 2015, 'Olympic City USA' is the City of Colorado Springs' moniker.

However, in February 2024, multiple Olympic teams told KRDO13 Investigates that they didn't have the resources they needed at the Olympic Training Center, based in Colorado Springs. Because of that, they were considering moving elsewhere to be supported. You can read more on that below.

Now, a study by the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC confirms what our team uncovered years ago: there's a disconnect.

"The Newmark study that our economic development team conducted showed that Olympic City, USA, does not resonate with the businesses, the business audience. They don't really get it. And we, with all due respect to our sports leaders, that we're more much more than that when it comes to economic development and business," shared Dani Barger, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications

& Sales Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC.

KRDO13 requested the study completed by the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC to back up these claims.

The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC told KRDO13 it is a private study done for internal use. The group sent this statement.

The findings of the Newmark Study provide insight into how our community’s brand is perceived by site selectors, business leaders, and potential investors across a range of industries. Feedback reflected a broader perspective on how Colorado Springs can best position itself for long-term competitiveness. Our focus is not on rebranding our city, but on ensuring that the story we tell about Colorado Springs connects with decision-makers and highlights our strengths as a place to live, work, and invest. We are in continued discussions with City leadership, community partners, and local stakeholders to determine how we can align around a brand narrative that best supports economic growth and opportunity. - Nicole Jomantas​​​​, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC Communications Director

You can watch the full city council work session where these concerns were raised here.

Every year since 2009, the City of Colorado Springs has agreed to spend upwards of $1.7 million in improvements to the Olympic Training Center and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) headquarters in downtown Colorado Springs.

The 30-year agreement between the City of Colorado Springs and the USOPC came with a price tag of $31.74 million. That money was financed in 2017 when the city refinanced the debt through a refunding bond. Essentially, the city would pay a principal amount, with interest, annually to pay off the $31.74 million. In 2015, the USOPC gave the City of Colorado Springs exclusive trademark rights to be named "Olympic City USA" under the previous agreement for no extra cost.

Every year, this number would equate to the previously mentioned $1.7 million, with that number only increasing every year.

