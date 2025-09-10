Trooper arrested in Colorado Springs for sexual exploitation of a Child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) member on the charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

CSPD confirms that their Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children about a person "downloading child sexual abuse material via the internet. "

According to police, an investigation pointed to a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol. On Sept. 10, police say they arrested Luke Zellman, 42, on the alleged charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

CSP says Zellman joined the patrol in 2014, where he worked in Steamboat Springs until he transferred to Colorado Springs in 2017.

According to CSP, Zellman has been booked into the El Paso County Jail and has been placed on administrative leave.

Statement from CSP:

The Colorado State Patrol and its members are committed to ensuring the safety of all persons and to adhering to our core values of honor, duty, and respect. We take these standards seriously and recognize that the success of our mission depends upon maintaining the trust and the safety of the public we serve. We respect and defer to the Colorado Springs Police Department and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office regarding the ongoing investigation.

