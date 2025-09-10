Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrests two adults in burglary case involving unattended children

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCOS) confirms that they have arrested two adults and are forwarding charges on two juveniles who are allegedly in connection with a burglary in southwest Pueblo County.

After the arrest, deputies said they found a van with stolen items, including a motorcycle, and discovered four children, ages 6, 4, 3, and 1, sleeping unattended in a car.

Deputies reported to the 6000 block of Burnt Mill Road at about 10 p.m. due to a trespassing incident. According to deputies, they located four individuals with flashlights looking through items.

The group was asked to surrender according to deputies, but only one complied, while three others ran away. Kevin Pullella, 27, has been identified by police as the one who complied with orders.

K9 Zeus was released, confirms the sheriff's office, and caught one woman identified as Gianna Bilardo, 24, while deputies say they detained two 17-year-old males.

Pullella and Bilardo have each been charged with second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools,

second-degree trespass, theft, child abuse and motor vehicle theft, says PCSO.

Each had a prior arrest for child abuse in 2024, according to PCSO.

The two juveniles were released to their parents, with charges being forwarded to the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s office. The four minor children were released to a family friend, according to officials.

